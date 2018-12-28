  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – A Guatemalan family is suing Universal Orlando Resort because they don’t post warning signs about a ride’s potential danger in any language other than English.

The family’s 38-year-old father suffered a fatal heart attack two years ago after going on the “Skull Island: Reign of Kong” ride. He didn’t speak English and his family says in a wrongful death lawsuit filed this month that Universal was negligent by not displaying warning signs in Spanish.

The family’s attorney says it’s not unreasonable to have signs in English, Spanish, and French so visitors can make informed decisions.

Universal officials say they won’t comment on pending litigation.

Theme park consultant Dennis Speigel says the industry is generally responsive to the diversity of its visitors.

