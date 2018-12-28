Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) — A Senate committee will quickly consider a proposal that would create a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products.

The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee is slated Jan. 7 to take up a bill (SB 60), filed by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, that would create an exemption for diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners.

The proposal is filed for the 2019 legislative session, which will start in March. Book also pursued a similar proposal during the 2018 session, though it did not pass. Among other 2019 bills getting a quick hearing, the Senate Community Affairs Committee on Jan. 8 plans to take up a bill (SB 82), filed by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would try to prevent local governments from regulating homeowners’ vegetable gardens.

The bill stems from a legal dispute between homeowners Hermine Ricketts and Laurence Carroll and the Village of Miami Shores over an ordinance that banned front-yard vegetable gardens.

The couple had maintained a front-yard garden for nearly two decades but uprooted their vegetables when faced with the possibility of fines. They challenged the constitutionality of the ordinance but lost in court.

