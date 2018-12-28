Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miriam Gonzalez died Friday afternoon at Jackson Health after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hialeah.

Gonzalez, 31, was leaving church when she was struck on Sunday, December 9th at approximately 9:45 p.m.

On Friday, her family is pleading with the community to find the driver responsible for her death.

Her sister Ileana said her family is broken.

“I’m trying here to see if somebody can please help us,” she said. “She didn’t deserve this! She was just 31 years old and took her life away.”

Surveillance photos show the car leaving the scene.

Ileana said, “Now it happened to my sister but tomorrow it could be somebody else’s sister or daughter and this person can’t just get away with this.

Hialeah police said Gonzalez was struck as she attempted to cross Hialeah Drive/NW 54th Street.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a silver 4-door sedan, which was traveling westbound on Hialeah Drive.

Police said the vehicle should have right front-end damage.

The family has set up a gofundme page to help with funeral expenses.

Click here if you would like to help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).