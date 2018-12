Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill girl was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after reportedly falling from a 4th-floor balcony.

Police said it happened at an apartment building in the 1900 block of NW 46 Avenue.

The 4-year-old girl was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.