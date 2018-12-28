Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — A young boy has paid a special tribute to a Palm Beach Sheriff’s K-9 which was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve.

Three-year-old “Cigo” was shot by an attempted murder suspect when deputies moved in to arrest him at the Wellington Green Mall.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve received a lot of support and well wishes from the public, but a heartfelt letter from a little boy is getting a lot of attention.

The letter is written to K-9’s partner/handler “Deputy Ryan.”

In the letter, Cooper Kline, a second grader, thanked the officer for keeping his safe and asked that he keep up the good work.

“Your dog did a lot for the world. Don’t worry, you’ll get a new buddy,” wrote Cooper.

Cigo had been with his partner for a year.

A memorial for Cigo will be held January 10th at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.