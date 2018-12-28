Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — A baby Jesus statue that was part of a Nativity scene outside of a Palm Beach Gardens church is missing.

The statue outside of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius was discovered missing Wednesday. Police spokesman Paul Rogers says the statue is “relatively light” and is about 2 feet long.

Church members last saw the statue on Christmas Day.

Rogers says they later noticed it was missing and asked staff members if anyone had removed it. St. Ignatius filed a police report and investigators are working with the church to review surveillance-camera footage in the area.

St. Ignatius desperately wants the statue returned.

