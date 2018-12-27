Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — An 82-year-old man reportedly shot and killed his wife before taking his own life by shooting himself twice in the head.

Henry Stanecki and his wife, 79-year-old Nancy Stanecki, were found dead Saturday in their Polk City residence. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to the scene found Nancy Stanecki shot once in the head, and her husband shot twice in the head.

Investigators say Stanecki shot his wife and then called a family member to admit to killing her before shooting himself.

The sheriff’s office says the relative told deputies Stanecki worried about the couple’s deteriorating health. The relative told deputies Stanecki said he couldn’t care for his wife of 28 years anymore because of his own health issues.

