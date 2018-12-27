Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man killed at a Ft. Lauderdale gas station on Christmas day appears to have been targeted by his killer.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the Westar station on West Broward Boulevard.

According to police, their suspect arrived at the gas station a short time before Emmanuel Watts did and waited in his car.

When Watts, 44, arrived, the gunman got out of his car and followed him into the store, shooting him multiple times. He then got back into his car and drove off.

Watts was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

Ft. Lauderdale police say their suspect was driving a black Dodge Dart. Detectives are now attempting to identify both the gunman and his passenger.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.