MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ugly holiday sweaters, the wrong toy, and yet another boring tie.

The day after Christmas was bustling at the malls as people who had the day off from work headed out to return or exchange gifts they didn’t like or want.

Believe it or not, two-thirds of people return at least one holiday gift.

Many places opened early and will remain open until late Wednesday as customers not only return items but also do a little end of the year bargain hunting.

If you’re heading out to the store or post office to make exchanges, you should know that return policies vary dramatically, depending on the retailer.

GoBankingRates ranked 50 retailers and said that the best ones offer generous return windows of 90 days; accept returns without receipts and provide satisfaction guarantees. The top three were: Nordstrom, Costco and Bed Bath & Beyond.

JC Penny and Kohl’s also have generous return policies.