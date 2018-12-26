Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Davie need your help putting some criminals behind bars.

Surveillance cameras caught a man using another person’s stolen credit card at two home depot stores, buying nearly $700 worth of merchandise.

At a Target store on South University Drive, police said a woman stole nearly #700 worth of children’s items and electronics.

Police said she is accused of stealing from that same store repeatedly and police said she was with two young children.

If you recognize these people, you are asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).