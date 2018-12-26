Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Changes are coming to the Broward Sheriff’s Office in response to the handling of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Some of the changes were implemented after the February 14th shooting, others are being implemented based on the findings of the state organized Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

Among the reforms is additional training. The sheriff’s office said nearly 14-hundred deputies have completed eight hours of additional “scenario‐based active shooter and rescue task force training. Also all sheriff’s office School Resource Officers have attended a week-long training session on active shooters and tactics.

Another change is the revision of the active shooter policy. In the policy, it now states that deputies “shall attempt to protect the life of innocent persons.” The previous policy stated that deputies “may” enter a building to stop an active shooter. Broward sheriff School Resource Officer Scot Peterson remained outside Building 12 during the shooting.

“Deputies responding to active threat(s) incidents shall attempt to protect the life of innocent persons through immediate tactical intervention to eliminate the threat. In such scenarios, the prioritization of activities in order of importance will be: 1. Stop the active assailant(s); 2. Rescue the victims; 3. Provide medical assistance; 4. Arrest suspects and preserve the crime scene.”

Another change is that the sheriff’s office negotiated a deal with the Broward County School Board to get real‐time access during emergencies to the live camera feeds from the public schools. During the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, deputies were shown a recorded version which showed confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz in Building 12 after he had already left it.

The sheriff’s office also created a Threat Assessment Unit to evaluated violent threats for potential Risk Protection Orders.

The also created anMSD Review Committee which will be responsible for implementing the Commission’s recommendations and related follow‐up actions.