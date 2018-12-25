Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.

Here’s an easy look at what is open and closed Christmas Day.

GOVERNMENT

Federal offices: Closed

State offices: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed

Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

SCHOOLS

Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 7

Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 7

BUSINESS

Banks: Closed

Stock markets: Closed

Postal service: Closed, no deliveries

TRANSIT

Miami-Dade Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.

Broward County Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day

Brightline trains are running on a holiday schedule

SHOPPING

Malls: Closed

Starbucks: Some are open

7-Eleven: Most stores are open 365 days a year

Circle K: Open

CVS: Most stores are open but may have limited hours

Walgreens: Normal hours

Wawa: Most open 365 days a year

PARKS

All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.