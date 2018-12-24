Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – A group of suspected burglars was reportedly caught red-handed breaking into an electronics business.

Doral police say detectives were monitoring the known burglary suspects when they saw them checking out businesses in a warehouse district on NW 79th Street.

Sunday morning, just before 2:30 a.m., detectives watch as five of the men used sledgehammers and crowbars to break into an electronics distributors.

Detectives and uniformed officers moved in and caught the men as they were leaving the building with boxes of new cell phones, according to the police.

The men were identified as 25-year-old Alberto Rico, 41-year-old Rafael Gomez, 47-year-old Jorge Ledezma, 37-year-old Antonio Arias, and 40-year-old Maikel Cruz.

Police also arrested 65-year-old Rolando Olive Cortina who was found in a vehicle a short distance away acting as a lookout.

The value of the cell phones that were stolen, and then recovered, was over $50,000.

All six men have been charged with burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief.