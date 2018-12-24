  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting near a mall in Wellington.

Authorities said a person was shot by deputies after one of their K9 officers was wounded.

PBSO says it happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot near the food court of The Mall at Wellington Green.

The mall is located in the 10300 block of Forest Hill Blvd.

No word on the condition of the person who was shot or the K9 officer.

No additional information was immediately available.

