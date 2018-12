Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens.

Officers were sent to the area of 178th Street and NW 29th Court after someone reported gunfire around 11 p.m.

When they arrived they found the body of Lizandro Quinones-Salvador in a driveway.

Police searched of the surrounding area and found their suspected gunman, identified as 21-year-old Warren Davis.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.