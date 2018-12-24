Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Ten months after the mass shooting in Parkland, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is changing its active shooter policy.

The new policy says deputies “shall” immediately intervene instead of “may” in the case of an active shooter scenario.

Earlier this month, members of a public safety commission criticized the “may” policy, saying it is “inconsistent” with standard law enforcement procedures.

On the day of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, eight sheriff’s deputies arrived in time to hear gunshots but did not immediately enter the building.

Confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz shot 34 people, killing 17 students and staff.

