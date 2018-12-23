Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 64-year-old student pilot is dead after a small plane crash.

The fatal ordeal took place on Saturday in Lakeland.

Lakeland police and fire officials say Gary Mansell was practicing what’s called touch-and-go landings, which is landing on a runway and then going airborne again.

On his third landing, the plane crashed and burst into flames Saturday.

The fire department responded within minutes at the Lakeland Linder International Airport, but Mansell was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was flying a 2014 BRM Aero Bristell Light-Sport Plane.

