MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gusty winds are to blame for power outages across South Florida on Friday afternoon.

Tree branches and other debris impacting power lines are mostly to blame, according to Florida Power & Light officials.

As of 4 p.m., FPL crews were working to restore service.

In Miami-Dade, there were more than 17,000 without power, Broward and Palm Beach Counties reported about 3,600 respectively.

In Brickell, a man was still in his car when a window pane from a condo building came crashing down.

The man appeared to be OK, but that wasn’t all. The fallen debris from the building forced the metro mover to stop.

Miami-Dade transit sent out this alert via twitter saying: “Metromover Brickell Loop service has been temporarily suspended due to debris that has fallen onto the guideway from nearby construction. Our team is working to clear the guideway and ensure conditions are safe before resuming service.”

Authorities are advising caution when walking near buildings or near palm trees.