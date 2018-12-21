Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A section of North Miami Beach which has been under a rabies alert since October is now in the clear.
The state’s department of health has lifted the alert for an area bordered by NE 186th Street to the North, Royal Glades Canal to the South, West Dixie Hwy to the East, and NE 19th Avenue to the West.
The alert was originally issued October 16th when the second cat tested positive for rabies. There has not been another positive laboratory result for rabies in the last 60 days.
An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.
Rabies affects the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.
Health authorities warn the only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.
They recommend these precautions:
- Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
- Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.
- Call 3-1-1 to report any stray dogs in your neighborhood. Private property owners can hire a nuisance wildlife trapper.
- Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.
- Avoid contact with stray and feral animals.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
- Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
- Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.
- Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.
- Rabies vaccines are available seven days a week at Miami-Dade Animal Services or through a private veterinarian call 3-1-1 for hours.