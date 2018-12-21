Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A section of North Miami Beach which has been under a rabies alert since October is now in the clear.

The state’s department of health has lifted the alert for an area bordered by NE 186th Street to the North, Royal Glades Canal to the South, West Dixie Hwy to the East, and NE 19th Avenue to the West.

The alert was originally issued October 16th when the second cat tested positive for rabies. There has not been another positive laboratory result for rabies in the last 60 days.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies affects the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

Health authorities warn the only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

They recommend these precautions: