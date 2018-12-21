Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a terrifying armed robbery caught on camera in Wynwood.

The surveillance video shows the victim loading some things into his car on North Miami Court, just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Video shows two men drive up and one points a gun at the victim and orders him to lie on the ground, while the other starts going through the car’s trunk.

The victim was not physically hurt, but the robbers did get away with jewelry, shoes, and electronics.

“What has us most worried is that these individuals didn’t just use a firearm. They used a firearm that has a unique magazine that can hold up to 30 rounds. We believe these individuals are involved in other robberies in the area. So they are considered armed and dangerous,” said Freddie Cruz, Commander of the City of Miami Police Department’s Public Information Office.

The search for the robbers continues.

If you can help police, call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305- 471 TIPS.