SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a hero among us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re honoring Sgt. Brian Colvin currently serving in the United States Army.

Colvin has 13 years of active service.

He has been deployed with the 101st Airborne in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Colvin first served as a line medic. He admits when he first got there it was terrifying but later turned into one of the most fulfilling jobs he’s had. He is currently a recruiting officer and once that job is complete he will embark on a new mission but with the same goal to serve and protect our country.

“The job that I will be performing once I am done with that is bomb squad or explosive disposal technician that knows how to do everything up to warheads. I’ve been hand selected to protect President Obama three times so you have to make sure you did it right the first time so nobody else has to. I am doing this because I want to serve and protect my country and it’s because of the people I am serving that’s why I’m doing it,” said Colvin.

Colvin was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game with his family by his side including his children who where very excited to be there waving back at the fans as they proudly stood by their father a hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you Sgt. Brian Colvin for your service.