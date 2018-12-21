Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friends, family and fellow officers will say their final goodbyes to Miami-Dade police officer Jermaine Brown on Friday.

A funeral procession left the Caballero Funeral Home on SW 117th Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

It made its way to Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church on SW 184 Street for a Celebration of Life’ memorial service.

On Thursday, a viewing was held for Brown who died in an on-duty accident.

“A guy that was very loved by the community, loved by the children of the community,” said MDPD Division Chief Ariel Artime. “He was an incredible role model.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Honor Flag arrived in Miami to be flown during services for Brown.

Since 2011, the U.S. Honor Flag has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The flag has become a national treasure to millions, honoring thousands of first responders and active-duty personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of country and their communities.

Brown was killed on December 12th in an ATV crash while conducting an enforcement detail in Southwest Miami-Dade.

He was responding to assist other officers when his ATV struck a tree south of the intersection of South Dixie Highway and SW 211th Street.

Brown had been a veteran of the force for 15 years.

“He was in the Marine Patrol, K-9, specialized units in the department,” said Stedman Stahl with the Police Benevolent Association. “Everybody who worked with him said he was a great officer.”

He is survived by his wife, also a police officer, and three children.

Brown was 46 years old.