MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The viewing for fallen Miami-Dade police officer Jermaine Brown is set for Thursday afternoon.

It will be held at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, in the 10700 block of S.W. 184 Street in Miami, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Police said full honors will be held on church grounds.

The ‘Celebration of Life’ for officer Brown and burial will be held on Friday, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Brown’s family has requested absolute privacy during the burial and police will be on scene to guarantee privacy.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Honor Flag arrived in Miami to be flown during services for Brown.

Since 2011, the U.S. Honor Flag has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The flag has become a national treasure to millions, honoring thousands of first responders and active-duty personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of country and their communities.

Brown was killed on Dec. 12 in an ATV crash while conducting an enforcement detail in Southwest Miami-Dade.

He was responding to assist other officers when his ATV struck a tree south of the intersection of South Dixie Highway and SW 211th Street.

Brown had been a veteran of the force for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, also a police officer, and three children.

Brown was 46 years old.