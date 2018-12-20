Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Make sure you secure your holiday decorations as strong to severe storms are set to move through the area Thursday evening.

The storms will be developing over the Gulf of Mexico as a powerful storm continues to intensify across the Southeastern United States. As this occurs the wind will increase with gusts near 50 mph expected off of either coast.

As the storms over the Gulf begin to move east later this evening they will be able to tap into that strong wind and produce damaging wind gusts, very heavy rain, and even a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The area remains under a slight risk for severe storms with an even higher risk just to our north.

A few spotty storms may develop at any point Thursday but the strongest wide-spread storms are expected between 6 p.m and midnight. The risk for severe weather is mainly for damaging wind gusts that will be found in and around the storms as they move through the region. Be sure to stay alert for rapidly changing weather along with any warnings that may be issued for your area.

A gale warning goes into effect for the waters off of either coast of South Florida along with the Keys Thursday morning and continues through early Saturday. Wind gusts will consistently top 50 mph, especially around any showers or storms. Waves are expected to build to over 10 feet and stay there for much of the weekend.

The strongest storms will be through the area overnight as the cold front easily pushes through the entire region by Friday morning.

A few showers are possible Friday but the main focus from that point on will be the cooler temperatures expected both Saturday and Sunday morning. Lows will drop below 60 degrees with the breeze making it feel like it’s down to near 50. Despite the cooler morning lows, the afternoons will feature pleasant sunshine for the pre-holiday weekend.