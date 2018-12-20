Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS Local) — A pizzeria in Michigan is under fire after a customer received a receipt that allegedly labeled him and his colleagues as “white trash.”

Jason Charboneau said he and his co-workers found the words “Trash, White” on their Jet’s Pizza bill on Tuesday night in Hamtramck.

Charboneau posted a photo of the receipt on his Facebook page, which now appears to have been deleted.

“The gal that took the order had an interesting name for us,” Charboneau wrote. “Yea, corporate will hear about this.”

Jet’s Pizza apologized following the incident and said it would refund the order.

“It becomes a hurtful thing,” Charboneau told WXYZ. “It’s like you have no clue what you’re judging me on. Don’t judge. Stop the hate.”