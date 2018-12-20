Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – The Florida Supreme Court could end up resolving a legal dispute about Miami-Dade County’s decision to sell land to soccer star David Beckham and his business partners to build a Major League Soccer stadium.

Bruce Matheson, the owner of property near the disputed land, has filed a notice that is a first step in asking the Supreme Court to take up the case, according to documents posted Wednesday on the Supreme Court website.

Matheson is appealing a decision this year by the 3rd District Court of Appeal that rejected his challenge to the sale.

The dispute stems from the county’s decision last year to sell 2.79 acres of land to Miami Properties, LLC, which was controlled by Beckham and his partners, for $9.015 million.

Miami Properties already owned adjacent land but needed the 2.79 acres for the soccer stadium, the appeals-court ruling said. But Matheson contended that the county should have gone through a competitive bidding process for the 2.79 acres.

As is common, the newly filed notice does not detail arguments that Matheson’s attorneys will make to the Supreme Court.

