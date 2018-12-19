Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Since 2011, the U.S. Honor Flag has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Wednesday afternoon, the flag arrived in Miami to honor fallen police officer Jermaine Brown, who was killed in an ATV crash while conducting an enforcement detail in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Brown was responding to assist other officers when his ATV struck a tree south of the intersection of South Dixie Highway and SW 211th Street.

Brown had been a veteran of the force for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, also a police officer, and three children.

A Facebook statement from organizers read in part:

“For the first time…, we, were actually sought out by a law enforcement agency before we could make contact. With help from The United States Honor Flag, Miami-Dade Police Department has requested that we fly the flag at officer Jermaine Brown’s funeral this Friday. We graciously accepted and work tirelessly to organize this trip.”

The flag has flown over Ground Zero, State Capitols, the Pentagon, Presidential Libraries, State and National Memorials, and attended funerals and tributes for America’s fallen Heroes killed in the line of duty, according to the flag’s website.

The flag has become a national treasure to millions, honoring thousands of first responders and active-duty personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of country and their communities.