HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A man turned himself in to Hialeah police after he was reportedly caught on camera stealing a Christmas wreath.

Surveillance video showed Angel Romanguera, 55, walking up to a home in the 1500 block of W 57th Terrace on December 7th and removing the wreath from the front door, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, while following leads, detectives drove past Soles’ home, which is about four miles away from where the wreath was stolen and found that he had hung it on his front door.

Aware that detectives were looking for him, Soles went to Hialeah Police Headquarters on Tuesday and turned himself in.

He’s been charged with burglary and petit theft.

