MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – There are new details in the murder of a librarian that was gunned down in his car outside of a credit union in Miami Gardens.

Jaime Humet’s funeral is on Thursday, but Wednesday night his family renewed their call for answers and to find his killer.

Surveillance video provided by Miami Gardens Police shows a newer model, white KIA Optima.

A suspect in the shooting can be seen running towards the getaway car wearing a black hoodie.

Nick Humet, the victim’s brother, is hoping this new footage will help bring the killer to justice.

“My family has been destroyed,” said Humet. “My mother will never recover from this. That was my only brother.”

Humet believes his brother stopped at an ATM at the Dade County Federal Credit Union on Northwest 2nd Avenue and 207th Street on Monday night before he was shot and killed.

“My brother had four $10 bills in his pocket that they did not even take,” said Humet. “They shot him almost point blank.”

Jaime Humet was a librarian with Miami-Dade County for 21 years, most recently working in Miami Lakes.

He was devoted to his job and cared for mother and his pet dogs.

“We do not want our beautiful city where I grew up to have these kind of animals around doing this,” said Nick.

Miami Gardens Police are actively looking for clues so they can crack this case of violent street crime.

Police say the suspect is a black male, approximately 17 to 25 years old, under six feet tall and last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie traveling in that white KIA Optima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Tips leading to the arrest of a suspect may be eligible for a reward.