MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In Mary Poppins Returns, The magic of Mary Poppins is back!

This time, Emily Blunt is portraying the iconic character, with Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda, as her side-kick Jack.

Miranda received a Golden Globe nomination for his Hamilton role.

CBS4’S Lisa Petrillo sat down with him today to talk about the new movie and more.

Petrillo: “Lin, we just met and I have to say congratulations on your amazing career and I must ask how has Hamilton changed your world?”

Lin Manuel: “Thank you! It’s made my megaphone bigger. I’m never going to have that leap that went from broke substitute teacher to Broadway composer thanks to The Heights and Hamilton. I am so thrilled by Hamilton that we will open our 6th production of Hamilton in Puerto Rico next month, itself but it all actually first started with The Heights.

In Mary Poppins Returns, Miranda plays Jack, the lamplighter of London.

“It’s a dying profession of that time during the London recession, but he brings light into the world in many ways, even though it’s a depressed society, he’s a glass half full guy,” he said.

Miranda said it was a lesson in filmmaking working with director Rob Marshall.

“I’m here because Rob Marshall picked me for Mary Poppins Returns, which is such a high wire act because the first movie was so beloved. It was watched by generations and generations of fans since it was made 54 years ago. I am so grateful to be in this movie directed by such a veteran of hit movie musicals,” he explained.

On working with Emily Blunt, who plays Mary Poppins:

“She’s incredible. Talk about versatility for a second who goes from The Girl on the Train, to A Quiet Place, to Mary Poppins, I think she’s the only girl that could play Mary Poppins,” he said.

And Lin Manuel is thrilled that this film has finally made him cool in his son’s eyes.

“He came on set and watched a very magical scene, and then when he saw the film last Friday, he was singing every song from the movie, so I think I’m cool for now. That’s for now, At least until he’s a teen,” he said.

You can see Mary Poppins Returns in a theater near you starting December 19th.