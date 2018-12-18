Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — The Trump administration rolled out a new federal regulation Tuesday that officially bans bump-fire stocks.

The devices make it easier to fire rounds from a semi-automatic weapon by harnessing the gun’s recoil to “bump” the trigger faster.

Under the new rule, bump stock owners have 90 days to destroy or surrender the devices to authorities from the date the final rule is published in the federal register. That date is March 21, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Bump stocks gained national attention last year after a gunman in Las Vegas rigged his weapons with the devices to fire on concertgoers. He killed 58 people.

Soon after the tragedy, President Trump called on the Justice Department to outlaw the devices.

After a fresh look at the issue, the DOJ says it concluded bump stocks are more than just gun accessories, and are subject to federal regulation.

The “March For Our Lives” movement, which started in the wake of the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, also pushed for stricter gun laws such as a bump stock ban.

Though bump stocks were not used in the Parkland school shooting, it was one of the proposals Trump backed in the wake of the deadly shooting.