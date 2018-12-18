Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A police standoff is over in Miami Beach as the suspect is rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Miami Beach Police, it started as a vehicle theft that turned into a shooting, crash and standoff.

Someone in a stolen Mercedes SUV crashed into an Office Depot just west of Alton Road and 18 Street and the driver refused to come out.

Police told everyone in the area to remain inside and warned others to avoid the area.

In video from Chopper 4, the white SUV could be seen jutting out of a large gaping hole on the side of the building as a large police presence surrounded the building.

Then officers, heavily protected with shields, moved toward the SUV and pulled the driver out.

He had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

His condition is unknown.

Power in the neighborhood where the crash took place is out.