PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The search is on to find a driver who struck and killed a 14-year-old boy in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, someone noticed the teen lying on NW 196th Avenue between Sheridan Street and Pines Boulevard around 8 p.m. Monday and called 911.

The teen was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene after striking the teen, who was on a bicycle.

“At this time we do not have information on the person driving the vehicle who may have struck this juvenile. So again we are asking for assistance from the community,” said police Captain Al Xiques.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).