Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – As the song says “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” and if a new survey is to be believed, Miami is one of the best places for it.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, our Magic City ranked 19th out of the top 100 biggest cities when it came to the best places for Christmas.

More than 30 factors were taken into consideration for the survey including the number of places to buy Christmas trees (Miami ranked #1), shopping centers and outlets (#3), and Christmas events (#14).

So where is the best place to for Christmas?

Believe it or not – Orlando. It ranked 3rd for “Traditions and Fun,” 2nd for “Shopping,” 17th for “Observance,” and 73rd for “Generosity.”

Las Vegas came in 2nd followed by New York City. Atlanta and Pittsburgh round out the top five.

Tampa just edged out Miami – ranking 18th. Other Florida cities to make the top 100 list were Jacksonville (41st), St. Petersburg (91), and Hialeah (100).

Christmas is considered the most popular holiday in the U.S. and one of the most expensive. From decorations and food to gifts and travel, there’s a long list of expenses to check twice and save up for during the year.

Americans are projected to spend up to $720 billion over the holiday season this year, according to the National Retail Federation, which added that the average person plans to spend $1,007.24.