MIAMI (Hoodline) — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fort Lauderdale?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Fort Lauderdale if you’re on a budget of $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

410 S.W. First Ave. (Tarpon River)

Here’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 410 S.W. First Ave. It’s listed for $1,881/month for its 622 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, in-unit laundry, and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1701 S.E. 17th St. (Harbordale)

Listed at $1,850/month, this 593-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1701 S.E. 17th St.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

229 S.E. 12th Ave., #229 (Beverly Heights)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 229 S.E. 12th Ave., #229. It’s also listed for $1,850/month.

In the furnished unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not permitted. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

