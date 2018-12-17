WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kendale Lakes, Kendale Lakes Shooting, Local TV, South Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a party in Kendale Lakes.

It happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m.

Yemil Arguelles was hanging out with family and friends in the area of SW 159th Place and SW 70th Street when he was shot. He was rushed to Kendall Trauma Center where he died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477. Or go to crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give A Tip.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to a conviction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s