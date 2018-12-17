Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a party in Kendale Lakes.

It happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m.

Yemil Arguelles was hanging out with family and friends in the area of SW 159th Place and SW 70th Street when he was shot. He was rushed to Kendall Trauma Center where he died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477. Or go to crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give A Tip.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to a conviction.