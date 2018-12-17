Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police officers are looking for whoever is responsible for killing one person and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight.

“This raises a lot of concern for us. This is why our detectives are working around the clock to make sure that they walk up and down the street and look for any witnesses who possible saw what happened,” Officer Kiara Delva said.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon shortly after 3 pm along NW 7th Avenue near NW 10th Street.

“Remember, this is someone’s family member. This is someone’s child. This is someone’s probably mother or father. Any information will assist us in this investigation,” Delva said.

Relatives identified the man killed as 21-year-old Delquan Pigatt.

“There are no words to explain the way I feel right now and how I am feeling,” his mother said.

She went on to say she last gave her son a hug and told him she loved him Saturday.

“Not knowing it was going to be the last day I see my son. My second oldest,” she said.

Miami police detectives don’t have a description of the car and they have not named any suspects.

Pigatt’s mother doesn’t know if her son was targeted or if this was a random shooting. She told CBS4 her son was shot in the head and his girlfriend was shot in the abdomen.

“Whoever did it. Please come forth. And say you’re sorry. Not just to me, but to your Heavenly Father,” Pigastt’s mother said.