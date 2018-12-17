Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — The spirit of giving is alive and well in Hollywood as members of the Hollywood Police Department brighten the holiday season for children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The police department has been collecting toys holiday gifts for needy and sick kids for its annual Holiday Toy Drive and Monday was the day they played Santa Claus and delivered those toys to the young patients at the hospital.

CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano was there during the holiday visit.