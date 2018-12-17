Filed Under:Holidays, Hollywood Police Department, Local TV, Rafael Murciano, Toy Giveaway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — The spirit of giving is alive and well in Hollywood as members of the Hollywood Police Department brighten the holiday season for children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

hollywood pd toy give away Hollywood Police Spread Holiday Cheer At Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hospital

Hollywood Police officers deliver toys to young patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Dec. 17, 2018. (CBS4)

The police department has been collecting toys holiday gifts for needy and sick kids for its annual Holiday Toy Drive and Monday was the day they played Santa Claus and delivered those toys to the young patients at the hospital.

CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano was there during the holiday visit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s