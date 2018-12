Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

We are joined by Rabbi Gayle Pomerantz, who was recently named the Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom.

She is the first woman to lead the 4,000 member congregation on Miami Beach.

Pomerantz discusses her new role, what it means and her biggest message to her members.

We also discuss the recent increase in hate crimes and how she helps her members cope.

Guest: Rabbi Gayle Pomerantz