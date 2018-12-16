Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — An off-duty Florida sheriff’s deputy will not face charges for allegedly running a stop sign while speeding and crashing into a car, critically injuring a teenager.

That teen is still recovering from her injuries.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney declined to charge Michael D’Avanzo for the July crash that injured 18-year-old Farrah Fox.

Investigators say the Palm Beach County deputy was driving 53 mph in a 25 mph when his pickup ran the stop sign and smashed into a truck carrying Fox.

The University of Central Florida aeronautics engineering student was comatose for a month and remains in rehabilitation.

Prosecutors said Thursday the stop sign was blocked by a low-hanging tree and drivers traveling at or above the speed limit would not have seen it.

D’Avanzo remains on duty. Fox’s family declined comment.

