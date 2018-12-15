Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — MiMo’s iconic Vagabond Motel debuts the new Vagabond Village, including Vagabond Sushi Bar & Market, Brigitte at Vagabond and The Oasis Pool & Bar at Vagabond.
The brainchild of Amir Ben Zion (Bond St, Miss Yip, Buck 15, Bardot and Gigi), Vagabond Village feels very nostalgic, like a place you’ve been before.
Ben Zion fully renovated the restaurant as his personal space with eclectic design and collaborations by local artist Juan Rozas.
Vagabond Sushi is open nightly from 6 pm until late, 7 days a week with happy hour nightly from 6 to 8 pm and Industry perks all night on Mondays.
So what are they serving at the bar?
In today’s Digital Bite, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo is getting a taste of their classic cocktail “The Ginza Spritz.”
The Ginza Spritz
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin: 1 ounce
- House-made Passion Fruit Juice: 1 ounce
- Yuzu Sake: 2 ounces
- House-made Simple Syrup: ½ ounce
- Shake and strain over ice in a tall Collins glass
- Top off with Soda Water or Seltzer
- Garnish with lemon twist and mint sprig
- Enjoy!