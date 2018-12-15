Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — MiMo’s iconic Vagabond Motel debuts the new Vagabond Village, including Vagabond Sushi Bar & Market, Brigitte at Vagabond and The Oasis Pool & Bar at Vagabond.

The brainchild of Amir Ben Zion (Bond St, Miss Yip, Buck 15, Bardot and Gigi), Vagabond Village feels very nostalgic, like a place you’ve been before.

Ben Zion fully renovated the restaurant as his personal space with eclectic design and collaborations by local artist Juan Rozas.

Vagabond Sushi is open nightly from 6 pm until late, 7 days a week with happy hour nightly from 6 to 8 pm and Industry perks all night on Mondays.

So what are they serving at the bar?

In today’s Digital Bite, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo is getting a taste of their classic cocktail “The Ginza Spritz.”

The Ginza Spritz