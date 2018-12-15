  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMCBS Sports Special
    1:30 PMCollege Basketball
    3:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    View All Programs
By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Digital Bite, Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, Vagabond Sushi Bar And Market

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — MiMo’s iconic Vagabond Motel debuts the new Vagabond Village, including Vagabond Sushi Bar & Market, Brigitte at Vagabond and The Oasis Pool & Bar at Vagabond.

The brainchild of Amir Ben Zion (Bond St, Miss Yip, Buck 15, Bardot and Gigi), Vagabond Village feels very nostalgic, like a place you’ve been before.

Ben Zion fully renovated the restaurant as his personal space with eclectic design and collaborations by local artist Juan Rozas.

Vagabond Sushi is open nightly from 6 pm until late, 7 days a week with happy hour nightly from 6 to 8 pm and Industry perks all night on Mondays.

Ginza Spritz Vagaband Vagabond Sushi Bar Serving Up Classic Cocktail The Ginza Spritz In Todays Digital Bite

Ginza Spritz from the Vagabond Sushi Bar & Market (CBS4)

So what are they serving at the bar?

In today’s Digital Bite, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo is getting a taste of their classic cocktail “The Ginza Spritz.”

The Ginza Spritz

  • Tanqueray London Dry Gin: 1 ounce
  • House-made Passion Fruit Juice: 1 ounce
  • Yuzu Sake: 2 ounces
  • House-made Simple Syrup: ½ ounce
  • Shake and strain over ice in a tall Collins glass
  • Top off with Soda Water or Seltzer
  • Garnish with lemon twist and mint sprig
  • Enjoy!

Lisa Petrillo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s