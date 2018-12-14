Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The University of Central Florida says it will offer an additional $40 million in scholarships and financial aid to students.

The Central Florida school announced this week that the new scholarships and other institutional aid will help ensure that no student has to give up pursuing a degree because of money.

The school says nearly half of UCF students work more than 20 hours a week and that can often delay their earning degrees in four years.

