Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made the dreams of a seven-year-old Miami girl a reality.

Lucia, who is battling bone cancer, wanted to be a ballerina after seeing a performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker in 2017.

Her dreams came true a year later.

Lucia lived her dream dancing in an actual performance as part of the Miami City Ballet troupe performing The Nutcracker at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

She got the royal treatment with a chauffeur-driven limousine, a fitted costume, and got her hair and makeup done prior to participating in the rehearsal with other troupe members.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida said they have granted almost 12,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for critically-ill children.