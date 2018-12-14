Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A suspect wanted for burglarizing two homes and a vehicle in Hollywood, also sexually battered one person during one of the break-ins, according to police.

The break-ins took place around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday in the gated community of Hollywood Oaks.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, wearing a cap, dark-colored clothing and carrying a small flashlight, entering a home.

What the video doesn’t show is a confrontation that police say happened between the burglar and the victim, which is now characterized as a sexual battery.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-HELP, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

Tips can also be emailed or texted to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.