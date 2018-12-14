Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher from Doral International Academy of Math & Science is facing serious charges Friday after allegedly professing her love for a 13-year-old student.

Doral police said 47-year-old Andrea Jimenez sent the victim multiple text messages to the boy which “professed her love for him and her desire to engage with him in an intimate manner.”

Jimenez faces several charges, including lewd and lascivious assault on a child.

Police said that Jimenez had been sending the boy text messages beginning in May of this year.

The arrest report says that Jimenez grabbed the boy’s face and attempted to kiss him prior to the end of the previous school year.

Police said Jimenez turned herself in to police on Friday and was transported to jail.

She is expected to face a judge by Monday.