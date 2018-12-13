Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department is investigating after a young mother came inches away from being hit by bullets.

“They shot at me. They really shot at me,” Nita Francis said.

Francis showed CBS4 the bullet holes on her car. There was on the rear right window. There were two others on the left side of the car. Her tire was also flattened by a bullet.

“The bullet, thank God, didn’t go through. It went under my seat. I could’ve been hit but thank God,” Francis said.

The shooting happened along Northeast 57th Street in the City of Miami. It’s a Street not far from US1 Thursday night.

Investigators have not released whether there are any persons of interests or arrests.

Francis is surprised by the violence so close to her brother’s home. They are also still grieving after losing a sibling a couple years back.

“It’s sad because I lost my sister, not too long ago, like two years ago. It’s kind of like shocking,” Francis said.

The 20-year-old mother of two small children told us she was leaving a convenience store when she heard gunshots. She didn’t immediately stop because of safety. But several yards away, that’s when she pulled over and called for help.

“I drove down here. But if I would’ve stayed there, I didn’t want anything else to happen,” Francis said.

Francis is now concerned for her safety when visiting her brother’s home.

“I didn’t know it was going to be a problem for me to go around the block. I didn’t know there was ever a problem of somebody driving their car,” Francis said.

She is thankful her children were not in the car and she gets to be with them.

“I could’ve lost my life today and had not seen my kids the next day,” Francis said.