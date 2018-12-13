Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is now identifying the officer who was tragically killed in an on-duty crash on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Twitter, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez identified the officer as Jermaine Brown.

The statement reads, “It is with a heavy heart that I can now confirm the tragic death of Miami-Dade Police Department Officer Jermaine Brown. Assigned to our South District, Officer Brown was fatally injured while conducting an enforcement detail near a canal bank. Officer Brown lost his life while protecting our community, as he responded to assist fellow officers. We ask that our Miami-Dade community keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this tragic and sudden loss.”

Officer Brown died after his ATV crashed against a tree next to canal just off South Dixie Highway at Southwest 211th Street. It was a single-vehicle crash.

The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in serious condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Unfortunately we’re here today to talk about a tragedy that occurred in our department to one of the officers that protects our communities,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez on Wednesday, pausing periodically to fight back tears while speaking to the media outside the hospital.

He said the officer was operating an ATV vehicle while handling a complaint about illegal activity in the area that was received during a citizens’ advisory committee meeting.

Full comments from Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez:

Perez described the illegal activity as nuisance-type activities and some thefts.

“During one of the attempted enforcement actions where the officer was trying to get to another location where he was being summoned to, he had an unfortunate accident that is currently under investigation so it will reveal what actually occurred,” he said.

Perez described Brown as a devoted husband and father of three.

Just after 7 p.m., a large police procession followed the officer’s body as it was transported from Jackson Memorial South to the medical examiner’s office.

The procession of police cruisers with their lights flashing is a tradition honoring officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty.