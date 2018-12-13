Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Hallandale Beach Police Department has confirmed they are actively searching an area in connection with the 2010 cold case of missing woman Lynda Meier.

The investigation is taking place at 3920 NW 215 Street in Miami Gardens, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“During this investigation, investigators located what appears to be human remains near the area in which Meier was last believed to have been,” according to a statement from Hallandale Beach Police spokesperson Ra Shana A. Dabney-Donovan. “Any further information or identification is pending examination from the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Meier, 40, was last seen in the early morning hours of June 4, 2010. After she left her condominium, she withdrew money from an ATM. Next, she was captured on a red light camera at the intersection of Federal highway and Hallandale Beach Boulevard going west on Hallandale Boulevard.

Meier’s red Cadillac Escalade with chrome wheels was found a week later in a parking lot in Opa Locka.

Though they deny any involvement in her disappearance, two men remain persons of interest in the case: Meier’s longtime friend Antwan Kennedy and his friend Dallas King.

Kennedy was the last person to talk to Meier, according to investigators and King was captured on surveillance using Meier’s credit card at a bank after her disappearance. King is currently serving two life sentences for violating his probation after committing an armed robbery.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department, along with FDLE, is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who has information regarding the Lynda Meier disappearance, can call the FDLE at 1-800-226-3023 or Crime Stoppers.