WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Florida, Governor-Elect, Local TV, Ron DeSantis, Sunshine State

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump welcomed governors-elect from both parties to the White House on Thursday.

Among those in attendance was Republican Ron DeSantis, who praised the president for his support in the Sunshine State.

“Mr. President, thank you for helping out the folks in the Panhandle,” DeSantis said.

“Also for your support of the reservoir that we need to build south of Lake Okeechobee, so we can fix some of these water problems. I’d like to be able to speed some of this up with the Army Corps. I know you’ll be supportive of that and you’ve been real supportive with Florida, so thank you.”

DeSantis will be sworn in to office on January 8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s