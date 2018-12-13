Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump welcomed governors-elect from both parties to the White House on Thursday.

Among those in attendance was Republican Ron DeSantis, who praised the president for his support in the Sunshine State.

“Mr. President, thank you for helping out the folks in the Panhandle,” DeSantis said.

“Also for your support of the reservoir that we need to build south of Lake Okeechobee, so we can fix some of these water problems. I’d like to be able to speed some of this up with the Army Corps. I know you’ll be supportive of that and you’ve been real supportive with Florida, so thank you.”

DeSantis will be sworn in to office on January 8.