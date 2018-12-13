  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are searching for a woman accused of stealing $1,000 worth of cosmetics from a Publix in October.

Police said it happened Friday, October 19 at about 8:30 p.m. at the Publix Supermarket in the 4700 block of South University Drive.

sought Clear Images Show Woman Police Say Stole $1,000 Worth Of Cosmetics From Davie Publix

Woman sought in theft of $1,000 worth of cosmetics from a Davie Publix (Davie Police).

Surveillance cameras captured a clear image of her face

Police are hoping you can identify her and call them.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s