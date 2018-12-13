Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are searching for a woman accused of stealing $1,000 worth of cosmetics from a Publix in October.

Police said it happened Friday, October 19 at about 8:30 p.m. at the Publix Supermarket in the 4700 block of South University Drive.

Surveillance cameras captured a clear image of her face

Police are hoping you can identify her and call them.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).